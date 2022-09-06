Signs, ribbons and people lined the streets as Officer Adrian Lopez took his final ride through the community he protected and served since January.

WHITERIVER, Ariz. — If you drive through Whiteriver and the surrounding communities, the support for Officer Adrian Lopez is clear.

Lopez was shot and killed in a gun battle with a suspect last week and leaves behind a wife and two kids. His funeral was held in Whiteriver Thursday morning. Officers from as far away as New York City to pay their respects.

“It’s true that the Lord takes the best,” said one community member who regularly saw Lopez at the grocery store.

Authorities say suspect Kevin Nashio shot and killed Lopez during a traffic stop last week then stole his patrol car leading officers on a chase.

The suspect was ultimately shot and killed by police and another officer, Sgt. Lonnie Thompson, was wounded.

White Mountain Apache Police Chief Theodore Shaw choked back tears as he spoke at Lopez’s funeral and thanked other officers who came in from out of town to help cover shifts while his department’s been grieving.

“We’re going to miss you, Adrian,” he closed.

Officer Lopez joined the department in January 2022, before then he was a Bureau of Indians Affairs police officer from March to December 2021.

Sgt. Lonnie Thompson, who was injured in the shootout, was at the funeral. His arm was in a sling and he’s expected to recover from his injuries.

