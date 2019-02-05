WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An aluminum manufacturer admitted to falsifying tests on the metal it sold to NASA, and the substandard material caused two missions worth $700 million to fail.

The Department of Justice says Hydro Extrusion Portland, Inc., formerly known as Sapa Profiles Inc., and its parent company admitted to the 19-year fraud scheme last week. The company agreed to pay $46 million to NASA, the Department of Defense and others.

Justice officials said the company admitted to "altering the results of tensile tests designed to ensure the consistency and reliability of aluminum" from its plants.

NASA said Tuesday that the aluminum was the root cause of two failed missions: 2009's Orbiting Carbon Observatory, which was to measure CO2 in the atmosphere, and 2011's Glory, which was to aid climate research. Both times, the nose cone failed to separate after launch, and both rockets fell back to earth.

“NASA relies on the integrity of our industry throughout the supply chain. While we do perform our own testing, NASA is not able to retest every single component. That is why we require and pay for certain components to be tested and certified by the supplier,” said Jim Norman, NASA’s director for Launch Services, in a statement. “When testing results are altered and certifications are provided falsely, missions fail."

NASA said it no longer gets aluminum from the company.

