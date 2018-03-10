Longtime TV news correspondent Connie Chung says she was sexually assaulted by the doctor who delivered her.

In an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post, Chung describes being assaulted by the doctor five decades ago when she went to him to get birth control.

In the editorial, she praises Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault.

Referring to Ford, Chung said, "Christine, I, too, am terrified as I reveal this publicly. I can't sleep. I can't eat. Can you?"

