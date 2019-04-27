Four people were killed after a crane collapsed Saturday afternoon, falling onto traffic in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department said the four people were dead before the first firefighters arrived at the scene. Two of the people killed were crane operators and the other two were inside vehicles crushed by the crane.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue around 3:30 p.m. All westbound and eastbound lanes were closed indefinitely.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, including a mother and her young child, said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

Several people told KING 5 that they witnessed crews working to dismantle the crane earlier in the day.

The crane fell across a building undergoing construction along Mercer Street.

The cab of the crane fell onto all lanes of traffic below, trapping several cars underneath.

Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.