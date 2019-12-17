CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help to find two teenagers who went missing after leaving school Monday morning.

The Cherokee County School District Police posted a missing person flier of Chloe Rose Crabb, 15, and Taylor Mundy, 17, on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the teens left Creekview High School around 10:30 a.m. and were last seen at Family Traditions in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

According to school police, Crabb and Mundy could be in a 2015 silver Chevy Camaro. The car has black racing stripes and a black spoiler with the tag WPQ953.

Mundy was last seen wearing a white Creekview lacrosse jacket with shorts, while Crabb was wearing light blue jeans and a light blue or gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Cherokee County school Police at 770-704-4346 or call 911.

Missing Creekview High teens

