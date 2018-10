MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. -- Efforts are underway to rescue a man who has been trapped in a mineshaft since Monday, officials say.

KPHO reports the man fell 100 feet into the shaft near Aguila, which is about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix. He was discovered by a good Samaritan on Wednesday.

Officials say he is alert and talking.

MCSO Search and Rescue is gearing up to extract an adult male who has fallen into a mine shaft 100 feet deep. He was found today by a good samaritan but has been there since Monday. He is alert and talking, the mine shaft is in the area of Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13. pic.twitter.com/8EhXH8Oj0B — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 17, 2018

For more, read the KPHO story.

© 2018 WTSP