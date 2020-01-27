NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A video posted on Twitter has gone viral after showing a crowd of people lift an SUV off a woman in the street.
Twitter user @colbydroscher shared the video Sunday afternoon, saying a crash involving a pedestrian happened at Delancey and Norfolk streets in the Lower East Side. A woman crossing the street was reportedly hit and went under the SUV.
After the crash, which the video doesn't show, numerous people are seen running from the sidewalks and surrounding the SUV to lift it.
Later that evening, @colbydroscher shared a photo of the woman lying on the ground and using her phone while surrounded by firefighters.
According to the New York Post, FDNY got a call around 5:10 p.m. about a trauma alert and that one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The woman's condition was not immediately clear.
