Cuba to ease restrictions on food, medicine imports

The Cuban government will temporarily lift restrictions on the amount of food, medicine and hygiene products travelers can bring into the country, according to multiple reports.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero made the announcement Wednesday evening on a Cuban television news program - Mesa Redonda - the Miami Herald reports. The new rules will take effect starting Monday until the end of the year.

The decision seems to be an apparent concession to demands made by protesters who filled the streets of several Cuban cities over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The impact this will have on the country's humanitarian emergency is yet unknown since the coronavirus pandemic has reduced tourist arrivals by 94 percent in 2021.