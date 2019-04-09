CLEVELAND — A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped the Cuyahoga County Jail.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirms that 31-year-old Ferdinand Torres-Vargas escaped the jail on domestic violence charges.

The jail was also placed on lockdown until further notice.

Court records show Vargas was due in court for arraignment Wednesday morning.

Back in 2015, Vargas was the focus of another escape, which happened when in custody of corrections officers.

