An Indiana father faces numerous criminal charges related to the death of his 8-year-old son, who died after allegedly ingesting a large amount of methamphetamine while at the man's home.

When the boy died on June 21, his blood contained 180 times the lethal dose of meth, according to a toxicology report released Thursday, the Seymour Tribune reports.

Curtis Collman, II — the boy's father — is accused of repeatedly refusing to call 911 to help his child and threatening others who tried to call authorities, according to local media reports.

The child's condition slowly worsened throughout the day, according to an account published by Fox 59 citing court documents.

That account says the boy began feeling ill in the morning. Soon he was scratching his face and bouncing it against the floor.

Collman, 41, sought help from friends and family, but refused to let them call 911, the account says. He's accused of threatening at least one person with a gun.

Collman allegedly took his son to the boy's grandparents' house and left the scene when 911 was called, the station reports.

The boy had spent the previous night with his father and ingested the methamphetamine, The Seymour Tribune reports.

Charges against Collman include intimidation with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and neglect resulting in death of a dependent, according to a June 26 statement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He is also charged with failing to maintain his sex offender registration status.

On Friday, a judge denied a motion to reduce Collman's $50,000 cash-only bail, according to online court records.

