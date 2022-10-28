A group of fathers and father figures arrive at DeSoto High School bright and early each school day to greet students and help them in the hallways.

DESOTO, Texas — About 15 miles from Downtown Dallas, you will find the City of Desoto. The All-American city is one of the oldest settlements in North Texas.

DeSoto is currently boasting a brand new look and logo. Its motto is "So Much to Love."

In this community, you’ll find families connected to neighborhood schools. Especially a growing number of dads connecting with the DeSoto Eagles.

“What I notice is that saying a simple good morning can change a person’s demeanor,” DeSoto High School teacher Dr. Billy Johnson told WFAA.

They're called "Dads on Duty."

"Dads on Duty is basically an organization that gives us an opportunity to share our love for the kids,” Rodrick Weaver explained.

The men volunteer their time, hoping to make a positive impact or significant difference in the life of a child.

“We know that when dads are involved in our communities, our student outcomes are higher, and in general they do much better in life,” Michael Green, Youth Development Coordinator with DeSoto ISD, said.

The "Dads on Duty" come from a variety of backgrounds and they're also doing work in the classrooms.

“When I was in school, I only had two male teachers,” Dr. Johnson said.

Johnson is a DeSoto ISD parent, a biology teacher, a coach, and a member of Dads on Duty. He said his mission is to help motivate students by inspiring them to think big.

”Students are eager to learn," Johnson said. "They’re looking for that guidance. And the male presence just adds on to that."

Dads on Duty is partnering with a new male mentoring initiative called "All Pro Dads," a program encouraging men to learn alongside their kids.

All Pro Dads is recruiting fathers and father figures right now. Fathers interested in joining DeSoto ISD All Pro Dad’s can register here.