China's daily death toll from new virus has topped 100 for first time, with more than 1,000 total deaths recorded.

The updated figures come as the spread of the contagion shows little sign of abating while exacting an ever-rising cost. Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying home.

Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers returning to cities and business will worsen the spread of the virus. Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.

The World Health Organization says it is not sure where the virus outbreak is headed next, but believes there is still hope of containing it. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the U.K. today.” Ghebreyesu went on to say, “the detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark.”

A personnel wearing protective suit waits near an entrance at the Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing estate during evacuation of residents in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP)

AP

Beijing has reportedly seen a marked decrease in activity on its usually bustling streets. Tourist attractions and businesses saw a much lower quantity of visitors and customers than normal. The Beijing city government is giving residents tips on how to stay vigilant and monitor for people showing signs and possible symptoms of the virus, the Associated Press reports.