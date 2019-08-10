DALLAS — Dallas City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to now recognize the Columbus Day holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The resolution was presented by Council member Omar Narvaez, of District 6.

The holiday typically falls on the second Monday in October. This year, the holiday is on October 14.

“This would be an actual honoring of indigenous peoples,” Narvaez said before the resolution was passed. "This is a historic day to get to bring this up."

Seven speakers addressed city council members at the Tuesday morning meeting. All of them spoke in favor of changing the holiday’s name.

After they spoke, Narvaez got emotional and addressed both his fellow city council members, as well as the seven speakers.

“I’m really excited about this, colleagues,” he said. “Because this is a day that we right a wrong for you, folks. The folks that started here, that made this land possible, for protecting the earth. So that we could be here today. So I thank you, and I honor you. And colleagues, I ask for your unanimous support.”

Council member Adam Bazaldua, of District 7, and Casey Thomas, of District 3, spoke in favor of the resolution during Tuesday’s meeting.

Council member David Blewett, of District 14, also spoke in favor of changing the holiday’s name, but told his colleagues he wanted to revisit some of the wording in the resolution.

“I see no relevance in even mentioning anything in this resolution about Columbus,” Blewett said. “I would specifically like to see Paragraphs 1, 4, 5, and 7 removed. And I would like to see the resolution specifically identifying indigenous people stay as a celebratory resolution.”

At 11:40 a.m., Dallas City Council went into closed session to discuss the language in the resolution. Mayor Eric Johnson announced they will revisit the discussion later Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Dallas joins 130 other city governments that have made the holiday name switch, including Austin.

WHEREAS, October 12, 1492, marks the beginning of the colonization and genocide of Indigenous people that forever changed their identity, cultures, and achievements; and WHEREAS, a numerous and growing list of cities and state governments within the United States now recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in an effort to create a path of healing,

