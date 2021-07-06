Prominent Holocaust survivor dies in South Florida at 92

He's survived by his wife of 70 years.

MIAMI — A prominent Holocaust survivor, who lived in Florida, has passed away.

David Mermelstein, who was frequently featured on CBS Miami, died Tuesday at 92, according to the television station. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Czechoslovakia, Mermelstein was the only person in his family to survive the Holocaust. He regularly educated children in South Florida about the Holocaust and took on various leadership roles in the Jewish community.

Mermelstein is survived by his wife of 70 years, children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

According to an obituary in the Miami Herald, Mermelstein's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall) on SW 77th Avenue in Miami. Masks and social-distancing will be required. Mourners may also attend via Zoom. Virtual attendance information can be found here.

In 2012, CBS Miami traveled with Mermelstein and two more survivors to Poland for their first return since the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945. You can watch CBS Miami's "March of the Living" special, which featured him below.