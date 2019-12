The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern has suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage and undergone emergency surgery.

Reporters on social media shared a statement from the pro basketball league that said Stern suffered the brain bleeding on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the NBA statement said.

It did not say what condition Stern is in now.

He served as NBA commissioner for 30 years until February 2014, when current Commissioner Adam Silver took on the role.