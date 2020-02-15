NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The move, announced Friday by Sanders' campaign, puts de Blasio in a position to become a leading voice in opposition to Sanders' newest rival, Mike Bloomberg, his predecessor in leading the nation's largest city. De Blasio is set to campaign for Sanders in Nevada this weekend.

This is an interesting move for de Blasio as many of the Democratic presidential candidates have been increasingly taking aim at Bloomberg. They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality.

In a tweet, de Blasio said he is standing with Bernie because he "stands with working families and always has." He even said Bernie is the candidate who can take down President Donald Trump.

De Blasio's own 2020 presidential bid ended with a whimper months before any votes were cast.

He could play an important role for Sanders as the senator squares off against several more moderate choices, including Bloomberg, who led New York for the 12 years before de Blasio.

Meanwhile, billionaire Tom Steyer joined Biden in slamming Bernie Sanders, accusing him of not doing enough to explain how he'd pay for his “Medicare for All” proposal.

