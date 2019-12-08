American intelligence officers believe an explosion last week in northern Russia may have been related to work on a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, The New York Times reported.

The officers haven’t said anything publicly about Thursday’s explosion, according to the Times. The publication reported it could be “one of the worst nuclear accidents in the region since Chernobyl, although apparently on a far smaller scale.”

The Times reported at least seven people died, including scientists. Other outlets, including the Associated Press, put that number at five.

The explosion happened offshore of the Nenoksa Missile Test Site. The Guardian said it caused radiation readings in surrounding cities to spike 20 times their normal level for 30 minutes.

United States intelligence officers told the Times they suspect the blast involved a prototype of what the North Atlantic Treaty Organization calls the SSC-X-9 Skyfall. The Guardian reported it’s the cruise missile Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in 2018 could reach any corner of the planet.

The Times reported the weapons part of Skyfall is designed to evade American missile defenses.

