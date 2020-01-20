ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deaf man reportedly sued the pornographic website Pornhub because he cannot understand the dialogue on some of its videos.

Yaroslav Suris claims the site denies the deaf and those who are hearing-impaired access to videos that others can enjoy because there is no closed-captioning, according to TMZ, citing court documents. He says the site is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or the ADA.

Some of the videos Suris watched but did not understand include "Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew" and "Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk," TMZ reports.

In addition to Pornhub, Suris' lawsuit goes after other several porn sites because of the lack of closed captioning, according to ABC News.

"Websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act," the lawsuit reportedly reads.

Suris also sued Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets' websites because of alleged ADA violations.

PornHub commented on the lawsuit to TMZ, making mention the website has a closed captions section.

"We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing impaired access to our videos," said Corey Price, PornHub's vice president to TMZ. "While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category."

The ADA was signed into law in 1990 to help ensure public establishments are accessible for people with disabilities. Since the advent of the internet and the expanse of websites, mobile apps and more, lawsuits against businesses and other entities have expanded into cyberspace.

According to the Bureau of Internet Accessibility, Florida represents about 25 percent of all website accessibility lawsuits.

