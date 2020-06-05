Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child; may be in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police said the alleged crime was first reported in December 2017 on Mountbatten Road.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for tips that will lead to the arrest of Decedric Mclemore, who is wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Houston Crime Stoppers released Mclemore’s photo on Wednesday morning hoping to find him.

Houston police said the alleged crime was first reported in December 2017 on Mountbatten Road. A child victim “made an outcry of sexual abuse.”

Police described Mclemore as a black male, 39 years old, approximately six feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair with some balding. Mclemore is believed to be in the southeast area of Houston, possibly near Martin Luther King Boulevard.