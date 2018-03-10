COUPEVILLE, Wash. -- A four-legged mammal with hooves stole the spotlight from an entire high school football team this week in Washington.
It began with a Friday night football matchup between Coupeville and Kings high schools.
Coupeville junior Sean Toomey-Stout was returning a kick when a wild deer began racing down the field ahead of him.
The white-tailed friend served almost like a blocker, as Sean ran back more than 90 yards for a touchdown.
Coupeville still lost the game 20-14. But, considering how well the play worked, the head coach may want to consider recruiting some deer going forward.
