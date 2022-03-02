Sex offender accused of stalking girl at home where he delivered pizza

Cyrus Warren's work history that gave him access to homes, and status as a registered sex offender, have police concerned there are more victims.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A registered sex offender who worked delivering pizza in the Fort Collins area is accused of asking a young girl who answered the door for a delivery for a hug before he picked her up and then handed her a note offering babysitting services, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said.

Cyrus Warren, 21, was arrested Feb. 23 and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces charges of stalking and attempting to enter a home related to that incident, and a sexual assault charge for a separate incident involving an adult woman.

FCPS said they're concerned that other victims may exist who have not come forward.

Police first became aware of Warren's behavior on Feb. 7, when a Domino's store manager called them to report a "customer concern" involving him.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Warren delivered pizza to the customer's home at Village Garden Apartments on Dec. 6. On that night the family’s tween daughter answered the door, police said.

Warren delivered another pizza on Dec. 22. At that time, the family's younger daughter answered the door, and according to police, Warren asked the girl if her parents were home.

He then asked the girl for a hug and picked her up, according to police. Before he left, according to FCPS, he gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services.

Warren came back to the house a third time on Feb. 7 but was not wearing a delivery uniform, FCPS said.

The family's younger daughter again answered the door, and according to police, Warren asked if her parents were home and if he could come inside to use the bathroom.

The girl refused and then closed and locked the door, police said.

Warren knocked several more times, according to FCPS, and a little while later, the family’s tween daughter saw the door handle moving as if someone was trying to enter the home.

The family contacted Domino’s about the incident and learned that Warren quit weeks earlier and no longer worked there.

Warren was arrested on charges of stalking and attempted first-degree trespass as a result of the incident, FCPS said.

“This suspect has shown a disturbing pattern of behavior, and we won't stop until every victim has the opportunity to seek justice,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division.

“I am extremely grateful for the proactive and ongoing support of the Domino’s staff. Even though Warren no longer worked for them, they immediately reported the customer’s concerns to law enforcement and have continued working with us to ensure the safety of our community.”

FCPS also investigated a separate incident involving Warren and an adult woman that happened on Dec. 23 of last year. In that incident, the victim reported that Warren, who was an acquaintance, had asked to hang out with her.

She agreed to meet up, but instead of driving to their agreed-upon location, Warren drove them to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, according to FCPS.

The victim escaped and later contacted the police. Warren was arrested for sexual assault related to the incident.

According to FCPS, Warren began working as a Domino’s driver on Oct. 31 and quit without notice on Dec. 23.

Prior to that, he also worked in food delivery and advertised babysitting services, police said.

Timeline of Reported Events

Oct. 31 - Warren began working for Domino’s

Dec. 6 – Warren delivered pizza to Village Garden Apartments home, interacted with tween daughter

Dec. 22 – Warren delivered pizza to Village Garden Apartments home, interacted with younger daughter

Dec. 23 – Sexual assault reported involving Warren

Dec. 23 – Warren quit job at Domino’s without notice

Feb. 7 – Warren visited Village Garden Apartments home, interacted with younger daughter, reportedly tried to enter home

Feb. 23 – Warren arrested on warrants for sexual assault, stalking, attempted trespass

Due to these incidents, a work history that gave him access to homes, and Warren’s status as a registered sexual offender, police are concerned that additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information about these cases or other unreported incidents involving Warren should contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

