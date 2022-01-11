Flight leaving Atlanta makes emergency landing in Albuquerque, Delta says

The plane left from Atlanta and was en route to Los Angeles.

ATLANTA — A Delta flight leaving from Atlanta to Los Angeles took an unexpected detour Tuesday to make an emergency landing after there was smoke in the cabin.

Flight 2846 was diverted to Albuquerque after there was "a smokey odor" in the aircraft, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said.

Delta said an emergency was declared with Air Traffic Control to help prioritize the flight and clear the skies to redirect it to New Mexico.

The Boeing 757 had left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and was headed for LAX, according to the airline. There were 193 customers on board, two pilots and four flight attendants.

Despite the detour, Delta said teams were working to arrange the flight to continue in another aircraft that was scheduled to arrive in Albuquerque Tuesday evening.