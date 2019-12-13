ATLANTA — Demetrice Allen, an attorney from Orlando who was reported missing on Dec. 6 after a night out with friends in Atlanta, died in a car accident according to police.

Allen was involved in a traffic accident in Clayton County before he was reported missing by loved ones, police said. Allen succumbed from his injuries the next day at an area hospital.

"It's official my brother is no longer with us," his brother, who goes by Dlow Chambliss, wrote on Facebook. "No foul play or nothing like that but It's over."

Chambliss said in the post that God got another angel.

"You are now with your mother and she's dam proud of you bro and so am I."

RELATED: 'We want him home' | Search continues for attorney who went missing in Atlanta

Allen, went out with his law school roommate Chris Whitmore and Whitmore's girlfriend at TEN ATL Lounge on Flat Shoals Avenue and then The Graveyard Tavern on Glenwood Avenue. Whitmore said he noticed around 2 a.m. that Allen had left Graveyard.

The former roommate told 11Alive that he received a call after 2 a.m. from Allen saying he was going to the Cookout on Moreland Avenue before heading home. Whitmore couldn't reach him the next morning.

The Orlando attorney was interviewing for a job in the legal department at Delta Air Lines, the family told 11Alive.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Allen's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the City of South Fulton Police Department said in a release on Friday.

