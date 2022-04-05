Denise Dowse of 'Insecure', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' dies at 64

Dowse's sister confirmed her death. Earlier this month, she shared that Dowse was in a coma due to meningitis.

Denise Dowse, known for roles on "Insecure" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" and a multitude of appearances on other shows, has died at 64 years old. Her sister Tracey Dowse confirmed the news on the actor's Instagram account.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," she wrote. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.

Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."

Tracey Dowse asked for privacy and said plans for a celebration of life would be provided later.

"Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world," she wrote.

She did not give the cause of Dowse's death, but had earlier shared that the actor was hospitalized in a coma due to "a virulent form of meningitis."

"Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced," she wrote last week.

Dowse portrayed principal Yvonne Teasley on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Her most recent major recurring role was as Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO comedy-drama "Insecure."

Former costar Ian Ziering said the news of Dowse's death was "insanely heartbreaking."

"Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," Ziering wrote in an Instagram comment. "Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders."