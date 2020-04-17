ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have put out a Mattie's Call for a man diagnosed with dementia.

They say 68-year-old Dennis Hebert left his southeast Atlanta home around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper tag.

The home is on Valley View Road SE.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 weighing 260 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

He has not been taking his medication, according to police.

They ask anyone with information to call Atlanta Police at 404-546-8992.

Dennis Hebert Missing Atlanta Man Mattie's Call Dementia
Atlanta Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Manhunt on in DeKalb County for suspect who shot at officers

Police investigating double homicide near Lawrenceville

70-year-old retiree gives away his stimulus check: I know there’s an extreme need