ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have put out a Mattie's Call for a man diagnosed with dementia.

They say 68-year-old Dennis Hebert left his southeast Atlanta home around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper tag.

The home is on Valley View Road SE.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 weighing 260 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

He has not been taking his medication, according to police.

They ask anyone with information to call Atlanta Police at 404-546-8992.

