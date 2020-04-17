ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have put out a Mattie's Call for a man diagnosed with dementia.
They say 68-year-old Dennis Hebert left his southeast Atlanta home around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper tag.
The home is on Valley View Road SE.
He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 weighing 260 pounds, bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
He has not been taking his medication, according to police.
They ask anyone with information to call Atlanta Police at 404-546-8992.
