Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to help Brittney Griner

While at a local restaurant in D.C., the former NBA player said to NBC News that he "got permission to go to Russia to help that girl."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said he plans to travel to Russia to help Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison earlier this month, according to NBC News.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," the 61-year-old told NBC News on Saturday. "I'm trying to go this week."

Rodman was vague about what kind of permission he was granted to visit Russia. Currently, the State Department has a travel advisory that strongly urges Americans to avoid visiting Russia.

"Do not travel to Russia," the State Department advises, listing factors such as "the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the potential for "harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials," and "the singling out of U.S. citizens in Russia by Russian government security officials."

Rodman has a history of informal diplomacy as he has visited North Korea and even fostered a relationship with Kim Jung Un, according to NBC News. In 2018, Rodman showed up in Singapore as former President Donald Trump met with the North Korean leader.