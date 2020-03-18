MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has now identified the deputy killed after getting thrown from his cruiser in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says he was 27-year-old Kenterrous Taylor. They say his father worked with the sheriff's office for more than 20 years.

13WMAZ interviewed Taylor one year ago, when he was sworn in as a deputy with the sheriff's office.

At the time, Taylor said, "I'm going to do whatever I have to do to keep my community safe."

He was a former officer in Fort Valley and had kids.

"My dad, growing up, watching him go to work and put that uniform on -- law enforcement has always been a passion for me," Taylor said in the interview.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the wreck happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Napier Avenue.

Sergeant Linda Howard says Taylor's patrol car was the only car involved.

He was headed to a burglary call on Zebulon Road, when he crashed near the Rivoli Crossing Shopping Center, hitting a wall and flipping a couple of times, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office says he was ejected from his cruiser. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis arrived soon after the crash. He says Taylor was off-duty.

"This particular case, he was off-duty, and the call came out, and he responded and tragically lost his life," Davis said, emotionally.

Davis says they are still trying to find out what caused him to lose control of the cruiser and how he was thrown from his car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Photos: Bibb deputy killed in wreck

