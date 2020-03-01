EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding a woman who was last seen on New Year's Day.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Brooke Baumann was reported missing after her car was found on Forebay Road. Baumann was last seen in the area around 5 p.m. on January 1.

If you have seen Brooke, or know where she may be, call the El Dorado County Sheriff's dispatch at (530) 621-6600.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Roseville 'junior detectives' help locate missing 97-year-old woman