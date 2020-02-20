SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn — Her mother and father have been involved in the investigation, and now the FBI has joined the search, according to WCYB News Channel 5.

Evelyn Boswell’s mom, Megan Boswell, is at the family’s home in Tennessee. Her dad is a service member on active duty stationed in Louisiana.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

She’s now 16 months old.

Deputies told WJHL Evelyn’s case “does not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert to be issued.”

Anyone with information about her is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 279-7330.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office | Courtesy: WCYB News Channel 5

