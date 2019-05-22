MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Texas deputy responding to a call of a sick baby was hit by a train as he tried to drive over railroad tracks, officials say.

The crash happened Tuesday when the deputy was answering a call about a baby with breathing issues, Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter told KOSA.

Video showed he drove around a lowered crossing gate to wait for one train to pass. When it had gone by, he drove forward and was hit by a second train headed in the other direction.

The deputy was injured but survived.

The sheriff said the deputy was hurrying to reach the baby.

A witness, Mike Lopez, helped the deputy get out of the car through the windshield.

“Lucky man,” he told KOSA. “Lucky somebody was watching over him. That’s crazy.”

