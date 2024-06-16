Embark on a 24-day Disney trip around the world for a whopping $114,995

This dream vacation spans six countries and visits 12 Disney theme parks.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ever dreamed of hitting all of the Disney parks around the world? Well, now you can with Disney's "Around The World" adventure on a private jet with 74 other Disney fans.

The trip comes at a pretty penny, though. The bucket list adventure for 75 guests spans 24 days where guests receive 69 meals and visit 31 sites in nine different locations all for the starting price of $114,995.

During the weekslong trip, guests set foot in six different countries and visit 12 magical Disney theme parks, as well as visits to the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. How could we forget to tell you? Guests will also be flying private in ultimate comfort aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair. In addition, at each location, adventurers will stay in world-class accommodations.

Ready to be part of that world?

The minimum age required to attend starts at 12 years old, however Adventures by Disney suggests guests be 14 and older. Booking began on June 12 for previous "Adventures by Disney" guests who have traveled on three or more Adventures.

All previous "Adventures by Disney" guests can book beginning June 14. Golden Oak members can book on June 16 and the trip opens to the general public on June 19. It's important to mention, airfare to and from the

The grand adventure will stop in Southern California, Alaska, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, India, Egypt, Paris and end right in Orlando Magic Kingdom Park. And the first trip is sold out.

Departure dates:

July 9 – Aug. 1, 2023 — sold out

June 16, 2024 – July 9, 2024 — available

July 28, 2024 – Aug. 20, 2024 — available