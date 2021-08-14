Dixie Fire grows by more than 20k acres over 24-hour period | Evacuations, road closures, updates

Four people reported missing out of Plumas County Friday morning were all safely accounted for as of Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Dixie Fire continues to present serious problems for firefighters, growing from more than 517,000 acres on Friday morning to approximately 552,589 acres as Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is still just 31% contained. Flames were reduced much of Saturday due to heavy smoke.

Fire crews in the east zone are focusing on increasing protections to the Janesville area. According to fire forecasters, outflow winds from thunderstorm cells created conditions that pushed the fire into the footprint of the 2007 Moonlight Fire.

Saturday remains a high-risk fire environment due to lingering thunderstorms and possible ground lightning strikes, forecasters said.

The Dixie Fire -- which has been burning for over a month -- is the second-largest wildfire in California history. It has destroyed 1,120 structures and damaged another 74. Nearly 15,000 structures are still being threatened.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.