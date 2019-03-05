NEW ORLEANS — If your phone says you have a random missed call from Sierra Leone, do not return the call.

Authorities in Louisiana say several residents reportedly received strange calls Thursday night from a number listed in Sierra Leone. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says it is called the "One Ring" scam in which your phone only rings one or twice.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Many people in our area received calls from Sierra Leone last night, most of which rang only once or twice. It's called the "Wangiri" or "One Ring" scam. The aim is to have you call the international...

The sheriff's office says the purpose of the scam is to get victims to call back the international number which will result in high phone charges.

Instead, the sheriff's office says to block the number, do not call back and look into apps to install that can identify possible scam calls.

