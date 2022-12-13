Dog who ran away from Texas home found 7 years later in Florida, reunites with family

At the age of 5, Jazzy somehow made it all the way from Texas to Florida.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas family is finally reunited with their dog who ran away after being scared off by fireworks seven years ago.

The dog, Jazzy, was found abandoned in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, according to Orange County Animal Services.

The shelter said Jazzy, who is 12 years old, had arthritis and could barely walk when she was found. Staff then found out she was microchipped, which allowed them to find Jazzy's owner in Texas.

The family told the rescue Jazzy was five when she ran off.

"They searched for her for a long time, and even after seven years, they never gave up hope," the rescue wrote.

After being contact, Jazzy's owner, Kerry, got on a plane to Florida and the two were reunited on Saturday.

"It was a tearful reunion, and it was incredible to watch Jazzy come to life at her owner's voice," the shelter wrote.