GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child's home.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the boy died in a "horrible tragedy" Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the boy's name.

The dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality.

RELATED: Man accused of taking woman's dog, asking for sexual favors in return

RELATED: Man responsible for dog attack on the run from police

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter