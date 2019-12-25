A dog that had fallen through the ice in Wisconsin got a Christmas Eve rescue thanks to the local police department.

The Delavan Police Department posted on Facebook that an officer responded to a call of the dog in distress Tuesday. The dog was about 40 yards off shore in Comus Lake. The officer arrived to find the dog was shivering and whimpering, unable to pull itself out of the predicament.

A bystander was trying to make his way out to save the dog, but the officer ordered him off the ice.

The officer then headed out onto the treacherous ice and was able to pull the dog to safety.

That wasn't the only holiday rescue of a dog in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the Argyle-Adams Volunteer Fire Department posted that it had rescued a puppy from the ice.

WKOW reports the 8-month-old German Sheperd named Pepper had fallen into a pond near his owners' home. Firefighters had to break ice around him to get him free.

"I knew we were all going to go through, cause I could hear the ice breaking and then Cody goes down and I go down at the same time and the dog starts doing the old dog paddle and then away we go," said Argyle Fire Chief David Soper.

Argyle is about 70 miles east of Delavan, where Tuesday's rescue happened.