Dog stolen at gunpoint from owner reunited with family, several people arrested

WASHINGTON — One of two dogs stolen from their owners at gunpoint while on walks in D.C. has been reunited with its owner.

Pablo, the 10-week-old Australian Shepherd, was taken from his owner at gunpoint while on a walk in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northeast Wednesday evening.

Rick Oleka said he was outside the CVS, clutching tight to his puppy, waiting for his girlfriend, Abby Sevcika, to fill a prescription inside.

"A car pulled up to the intersection and four guys hopped out, all wearing masks, all wearing hoodies," he said. "The next thing you know, I look down and I feel a gun on my stomach and the guy saying, 'Give me your dog!'"

Abby Sevcika confirmed with WUSA9 Thursday night that Pablo has been found and brought home.

The Metropolitan Police Department has credited finding Pablo to the Carjacking Task Force. Detectives found Pablo at a home in Northeast D.C. Several people have been arrested after locating the stolen dog.

Detectives are still working on finding Bruno, a French bulldog that was also stolen at gunpoint. Police reported Wednesday night that they believe the same people who took Pablo are responsible for taking Bruno.

The one-year-old French bulldog is described as wearing a black collar and black leash.