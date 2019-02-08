EDGEWATER, Colorado — TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman said he will offer a "large cash reward" to anyone who can help him find the person who stole his late wife’s personal items from the store he owns in Edgewater.

The front door of the Dog the Bounty Hunter Store at 2547 Sheridan Blvd. is boarded up and taped off Friday morning after reports that the store was burglarized earlier this week.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” Duane "Dog" Chapman wrote in a tweet. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION [FOR] WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!”

The Edgewater Police Department said they learned of the damage to the front door of the store on Tuesday, but it wasn't until Thursday that a representative there reported that merchandise and other items of personal value were missing from the business.

The store sells apparel, merchandise and souvenirs from the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which ran for eight seasons on A&E.

Beth Chapman, 51, died in June in Hawaii, where she lived with her family. She had been battling cancer for about two years. Duane and Beth Chapman were both born and raised in Colorado.

The couple starred in the A&E reality show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed them as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 303-235-0500

