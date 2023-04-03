Why is 'Doge' Twitter's new homepage logo?

The popular blue bird has been replaced.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some desktop users may have noticed that Twitter has changed its logo to Doge, the face of Dogecoin, which is a cryptocurrency Twitter owner Elon Musk has often called one of his favorites.

The wide-eyed Shiba Inu is a stark difference from what Twitter users are used to. It's among more changes that have come since Musk took over Twitter nearly one year ago on April 14, 2022. Under his leadership, many parts of the app have changed including many users who will soon lose their blue verified check.

According to Forbes, Twitter changed its logo on the website at around 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, although it didn't change in the app. Since Twitter dropped the bird, dogecoin soared more than 30% in just over 30 minutes, the outlet said.

Following the logo facelift, Musk tweeted a meme of a Shiba Inu showing it's ID to a police officer showing the Twitter logo and said, "that's an old photo."

The logo change has also blossomed amid a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit that accuses Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, Reuters reports.

"There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion," Reuters reporst Musk's lawyers said. "This court should put a stop to plaintiffs' fantasy and dismiss the complaint."