The U.S. Department of Justice, for the first time, will reportedly gather data on suicide of law enforcement officers nationwide.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports the law was passed last month and a preliminary report is expected within 90 days. The report will also review mental health and wellness programs for law enforcement officers.

A non-profit group called Blue H.E.L.P., which honors the service of law enforcement officers who die by suicide, has been trying to track the number. Its data finds the number of suicides has steadily risen from 143 in 2016 to 228 last year. But the actual number remains unknown.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, reportedly added $5 million to a bipartisan bill aimed at law enforcement mental health and wellness, with $3 million of that going to grants for law enforcement agencies to help officers.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night.