These benefits apply for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks and Resorts in Tennessee.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks and Resorts has announced that it will cover "100%" of tuition, fees, and books for any employee choosing to pursue further education.

This is being made possible by Herschend Enterprises' new program, "GROW U." Herschend Enterprises is Dolly Parton’s operating partner in Dollywood.

"GROW U." will officially launch on Feb. 24. It applies to all seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Employees can enroll in the program on their first day of employment.

“Our goal at Dollywood Parks and Resorts is to provide the best possible experience for both our guests and our hosts,” President of The Dollywood Company Eugene Naughton said. “We know when our [employees] are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests. The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our [employees.]"