President Donald Trump says he will be making "a major announcement" on Saturday afternoon concerning the ongoing government shutdown.

The commander in chief said the announcement, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the White House, will also include remarks about the "humanitarian crisis on our Southern Border."

By then, the government will have been partially shut down for 28 days -- meaning hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been going without pay.

At the center of the shutdown is the refusal of members of Congress to cave to the president's demand for $5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, the president tweeted: "I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse."

Former President George W. Bush on Friday called for an end to the shutdown, asking Democrats and Republicans to put politics aside and come together for the good of the country.

The current shutdown is the longest in American history.

