DoorDash announces $1M Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash announced a $1 million Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund on Wednesday at the second annual Main Street Strong Restaurant Conference.

This money will help "provide relief grants to local restaurants across the United States affected by state–or federally–declared natural disasters throughout the next year," the company wrote on their website.

These relief grants, created through a partnership with Hello Alice, are part of DoorDash's five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong pledge to "empower local communities."

"Restaurants are at the heart of Main Street and they have exhibited immense resiliency when disaster strikes, providing for their communities even when their resources on hand are limited," Social Impact Program Lead at DoorDash Tasia Hawkins wrote on the website.

"The Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund is one way we are aiming to reduce the financial burden imposed on restaurants following a natural disaster, helping keep restaurant doors open for years to come."

Restaurant owners and operators who were affected by Hurricane Ida and the ongoing California Wildfires are eligible.

DoorDash has additional information about the program, which include:

Eligibility:

Applicants must be experiencing hardship due to a state- or federally-declared natural disaster, be a restaurant located in the United States, operate a brick and mortar location, own three stores or less, employ fewer than 50 employees per location, be open for at least six months and maintain revenues of $3 million or less per location in the last 12 months.

A partnership with DoorDash or Caviar is not required or considered.

Grant Information:

Grants will each be $10,000. Restaurants can use the money for rent, utilities, maintenance, supplies, payroll, and other essential expenses.

Timeline:

Restaurateurs can apply for the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund here beginning Nov. 1.

Applications will be processed every three months, with funding distributed for grant awardees shortly thereafter.

"These grants will help small business restaurants recover while the operators focus on what they do best, offering essential nourishment and comfort to their neighbors," Vice President for State Affairs and Grassroots Advocacy at the National Restaurant Association Mike Whatley said.

He continued, "Restaurants are the cornerstones of their communities, and we appreciate the commitment DoorDash and Hello Alice are making to the recovery of our operators and employees following a disaster."

Information about the grants, full eligibility criteria and terms and conditions can be found at the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund website.

This announcement in support of restaurants came at an "awkward time" with DoorDash involved in two lawsuits against New York City, The Verge reports.