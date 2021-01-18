Who is Jill Biden? Meet America's next first lady

Education and military issues are likely to remain Jill Biden's top initiatives.

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden, the wife of President-elect Joe Biden, didn't spend much time talking politics during her first eight years as the second lady.

Her students would know. An educator at heart, Jill Biden was known for being strict but fair, according to The Washington Post. When one of her students watched then-President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, she realized the woman she caught on TV was her teacher.

"My English teacher is the second lady of the United States!" Mikaela Stack said.

Jill Biden plans to continue teaching at Northern Virginia Community College even as her husband works from the White House. The Post reports she'll be the first woman in the position of first lady to continue her professional career.

"She never really addressed the whole thing about being Jill Biden," said Juliette Rosso in the Post, who had her as an English professor in 2017. "She was genuine, and she was humble."

Jill Biden -- Dr. Jill Biden -- earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in January 2007, according to an archived version of the White House website. She taught English at a community college, a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents, the page says. She also holds two master's degrees.

Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am.



I'll be giving my convention speech tonight from my former classroom.



Brandywine High School. Room 232. pic.twitter.com/NXx1EkqVGq — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 18, 2020

Jill and Joe Biden married on June 17, 1977. Joe Biden fathered four children from two marriages, and two are alive today: Ashley, who was born after marrying Jill Biden, and Hunter. Naomi died following a car crash in 1972, while Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Jill Biden as second lady promoted education and military issues -- Beau served in the Army -- and plans to continue being a champion for the same.

"The beauty of [being first lady] is that you can define it however you want," she told Vogue magazine. "And that’s what I did as Second Lady—I defined that role the way I wanted it to be. I would still work on all the same issues.

"Education would be right up there—and military families. I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college."