CHICAGO -- Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, got a visit from her idol, Drake, after posting a video of her doing the #KiKiChallenge.

Sofia Sanchez from Downers Grove has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks, according to a Youtube post from Lurie Children’s Hospital. Sofia posted the video dancing with her cousin to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” showing off her dance moves in a hospital hallway tethered to her IV pump.

Sofia’s birthday wish on Aug. 18 came true: Drake visited Sofia in the hospital. He took to Instagram, posting a picture with the caption, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball”

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and needs a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago.

Social media users tweeted to Drake to tell him about Sofia. “Drake …make Sofia’s day!!!! Girl does ‘KiKi Challenge’ to get Drake to visit”

In a separate photo on Drake’s Instagram, Sofia is wearing Scorpion-associated merchandise.

