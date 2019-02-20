NEWARK, N.J. — A school bus carrying special needs students in New Jersey crashed after law enforcement said the bus driver suffered an overdose.
NJ.com reports the school bus driver was revived with Narcan, a narcotic overdose antidote, after the crash.
Law enforcement told WABC-TV the bus driver was high on heroin.
WABC-TC reported the 11 children on the bus were not injured.
The bus driver was taken to the hospital, police said.
