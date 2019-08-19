JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — It was a bad day for both an Indiana state trooper and a parent.
The driver will have to pay a fine for a usual littering offense after throwing a dirty diaper out the window.
Indiana State Police were on I-65 in Johnson County when they say not only did they witness the littering, the dirty diaper even hit the trooper's vehicle.
"Littering is always bad... Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket... especially when diaper hits said police officer’s 🚓," Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on Twitter.
Indiana state law allows for fines as high as $1,000 for littering. Compare that to Florida law where littering less than 15 pounds is considered a noncriminal offense punishable by a civil penalty of $100.
