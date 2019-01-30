A United Kingdom man whose behavior caused a WestJet flight to turn around and land back in Canada must pay the airline for the cost of the wasted fuel.

The CBC reports David Stephen Young, 44, must pay $21,260.68.

Young pleaded guilty last week to one count of failing to comply with safety instructions and another for resisting arrest, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the CBC, Young is an alcoholic who had been sober for 18 months until Jan. 4. On that day, he consumed about six drinks while waiting to board his flight from Calgary to London.

Young had been visiting his mother in Canada.

Reports say Young became belligerent with the flight crew and a passenger. He allegedly got up during take-off to use the bathroom.

The decision was made to turn the plane around about an hour into the flight.

Young submitted a letter to the court expressing embarrassment he brought to his family, the Daily Mail reported.

