TAMPA, Fla. — Severe weather has swept across the South, killing at least 19 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains.

Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas were left without power.

That's why a fleet of Pasco County Duke Energy workers will make their way north to help restore power. Duke Energy said the severe weather knocked out power to nearly 300,000 Carolina customers.

The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out electricity for about 750,000 customers in a 10-state swath ranging from Texas to Georgia up to West Virginia, according to poweroutages.us.

