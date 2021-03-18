x
Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki join 'The Wonder Years' reboot

The reboot is again set in the 1960s. This time, it follows a Black family from Montgomery, Ala.
Credit: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, actor Dule Hill poses for a portrait in New York to promote the TV film, "Psych: The Movie." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Dulé Hill and Laura Kariuki are joining the cast of ABC's "The Wonder Years" reboot pilot, according to multiple industry reports.

Hill, best known for his roles on "The West Wing" and "Psych," will play the patriarch of Williams family, Bill, Deadline and others report. Karuki, who is wrapping up the final season of "Black Lightning," will reportedly play the rebellious teenager Kim Williams, daughter of Bill and sister of the main character, Dean.

"The Wonder Years" reboot will be set in the 1960s, like the original series. But it will follow the Williamses, a Black family living in Montgomery, Ala.

Dean Williams will be played by Elisha Williams and Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian Williams, the matriarch of the family, Variety reports.

Fred Savage, who played the lead role of Kevin Arnold in the original series that aired from 1988-1993, is one of the executive producers of "The Wonder Years" reboot.

